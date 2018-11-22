Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but cooler temperatures

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, small sunny spells and close to freezing temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The morning will be chilly, with a temperature of just 1C at 9am. There will be some sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be overcast throughout, with the temperature reaching its peak of 6C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with the temperature slowly dipping as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, and a maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Saturday will then see some small sunny spells and cloud, with Sunday set to be cloudy throughout the day. Both days will have a maximum temperature of 8C.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Many places will be dry early next week, but often with large amounts of cloud around,” according to the Met Office.

“Eastern and perhaps southern parts however may continue to see some showers around initially, with the a few heavier showers possible.

“The west and southwest of the UK will then likely turn more unsettled as we finish November, with these conditions possibly progressing northeastwards.”