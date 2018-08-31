Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but cloud could spoil weekend plans

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be sunny and bright today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The day will begin with sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine, with temperatures climbing to 17C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

The afternoon is set to be warm and bright, reaching the peak temperature of 20C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Sunny spells will continue until just after 7pm and the temperature will still be around 18/19C. Temperatures will then begin to slowly dip at around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see be cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of the weekend into next week looks set to be similar, with Sunday, Monday and Tuesday expected to be cloudy, with some small periods of sunny spells. Temperatures will be around 18C next week.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.