Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

The weather in Preston is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and some small periods of cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston this morning will be a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon is then set to see sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine, reaching a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will be still be sunny and warm, before temperatures begin to slowly dip at around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is expected to be similar, with a mixture of bursts of pure sunshine, sunny intervals and some small periods of cloud throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Temperatures are set to slowly climb towards the end of this week, with Sunday set to reach peaks of 21C with sunny spells.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.