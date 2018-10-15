Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells and cooler temperatures

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day

This morning is set to be overcast and the temperature will be considerably cooler than last week, reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see sunny spells, with the temperature only increasing slightly to its peak of 13C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will continue to see sunny spells, with temperatures beginning to dip after around 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain. However, it is set to be slightly warmer with a peak temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Wednesday will see mostly cloud throughout the day, but Thursday is set to be brighter with bright, sunny skies throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 13C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.