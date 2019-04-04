Preston weather forecast: Rain will hit Preston today but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunshine and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see mostly bright sunshine, interspersed by some small periods of cloud. light rain hits from 10am until around 11am. The temperature will slowly climb to 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be overcast throughout, with light rain set to hit from 1pm until around 2pm and then from 4pm onwards. The temperature will increase to its peak of 8C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then see continuous rain throughout, accompanied by a temperature of 6C. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine during the morning, turning cloudy from 12pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 8 April to Wednesday 17 April said: “Initially, it will be bright in the west, but largely cloudy elsewhere. Some isolated showers are also likely, with light rain and drizzle in the east.

“There will be the chance of overnight frost, especially in the north, where it will feel cold.

“The brightest conditions will continue to be in the west, with mainly cloudy conditions in the east.

“Temperatures will be near the seasonal average to rather warm in the south and west, and it will feel cold in many eastern areas.”