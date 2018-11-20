Preston weather forecast: Rain throughout the day as temperatures drop

The weather in Preston is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict rain throughout most the day.

Temperatures will plummet this week as a cold front comes in from the east, with overnight temperatures as low as 0C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see light rain throughout most of the morning, with the temperature reaching its peak of 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will be overcast, before light rain then hits from 3pm onward. The temperature will dip to 6C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The rain will then turn heavy at 5pm, before easing off again by 7pm. There will be an overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 6C and minimum temperature of 2C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

According to the Met Office, Wednesday to Friday in the North West will see “Winds easing, but it will remain cold with showers or longer spells of rain, wintry across hills. Becoming drier and brighter on Friday. Risk of frost and icy patches overnight.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Through the rest of November, there will often be cloudy skies, with the likelihood of some showers, which may bring hillsnow in the north of the UK.

“There will be some sunny spells too, although the breeze will make for a marked wind chill at times, especially in the south and west where there may be gales in exposed areas.”