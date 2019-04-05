Preston weather forecast: Rain and cloud but this is when sunshine will return

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict overcast conditions and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict overcast conditions and rain.

This morning will see light rain easing off by around 10am, turning cloudy throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will remain overcast throughout. The temperature will increase slightly, reaching its peak of 12C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 7C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day, becoming cloudy from 3pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 9 April to Thursday 18 April said: “Rain for parts of southwest, central and eastern England on Tuesday.

“Brighter to the north, though some showers likely here for a time. Remaining changeable for a time thereafter, with rain and showers likely at times.

“However, some drier and brighter weather is also possible, with the brightest skies most likely in the west.

“From the second full week of April we are likely to see a good deal of dry weather, especially in the north.”