Preston weather forecast: Met Office weather warnings in place as strong winds hit

The weather is set to be dull today as forecasters predict rain and strong winds throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Preston until 1pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see a mixture of light rain, cloud and a brief period of sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 12pm. It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 45mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will remain cloudy, but dry. The temperature will remain at 9C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be dry until light rain hits from 10pm onwards. The temperature will be 8C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will begin cloudy, but change to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 18 March to Wednesday 27 March said: “Dry for many on Monday with only isolated showers. Rain and strengthening winds reach the northwest by Tuesday, then spread to other northern and some central areas.

“Thereafter, the south remains largely dry. It will remain changeable, particularly in the north, with further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”