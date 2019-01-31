Preston weather forecast: Icy conditions as temperatures plummet below freezing

The weather in Preston is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells, icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather for ice is in place until 11am today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see some sunny spells and cool conditions, with the temperature of -2C climbing to 1C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see sunny spells, with a temperature of 1C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 0C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will remain cool with a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and icy conditions throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of -2C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 4 Feb to Wednesday 13 Feb said: “Rain and hill snow will clear later on Monday, however further rain, sleet and snow will possibly arrive from the west on Tuesday.

“It will stay mostly cold, with frost and ice likely overnight. Thereafter, it is likely to stay changeable, with further spells of rain, sleet and snow interspersed by sunshine and showers. The wind will be brisk at times, with gales around exposed coasts and over higher ground.

“After a cold start to February, temperatures may temporarily return closer to normal, although further colder interludes are still possible. Overnight frosts are still likely to be widespread and towards the end of this period there is a greater chance of it becoming even colder.”