Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston today

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Light rain will ease off by around 10am, turning cloudy for the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Heavy rain will then hit at 12pm, with a mixture of light and heavy rain during the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain will ease off by early evening, before light rain then hits again from 7pm onwards, continuing throughout the rest evening and overnight. The temperature will dip to 7C by 8pm and remain so throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 9 March to Monday 18 March said: “Saturday is looking windy with gales or severe gales as cloud, rain and hill snow push eastwards across the UK, sunny spells and showers following into the west.

“Further showers likely on Sunday, perhaps some more persistent rain or hill snow for a time.

“As temperatures drop below average for the time of year there will be an increasing risk of hail, sleet and snow to lower levels, mainly in the north.

“The following week will start unsettled with further some rain, sleet and snow.

“There may be a more settled interlude later Monday into Tuesday but further spells of wet weather will push in through the rest of the period.”