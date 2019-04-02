Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see heavy rain throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will see some small sunny spells, before light rain hits from 2pm onwards, turning heavy at 3pm. The temperature will remain at 6C throughout.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then remain dry throughout. The temperature will dip to 4C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see light rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 6C.



What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 6 April to Monday 15 April said: “Mixed through the weekend with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, most prevalent in the east and northeast but possible anywhere.

“Some brighter conditions are likely too with temperatures close to normal, but feeling colder on North Sea coasts.

“This weather pattern will probably continue through early next week, before it gradually becomes more settled through to mid month.”