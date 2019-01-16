Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of heavy and light rain, sunny spells and cloud.

However, temperatures are set to cool towards the end of the week.

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of heavy and light rain, sunny spells and cloud

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see heavy rain throughout the morning, easing by 12pm. The temperature will reach 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Rain will ease by early afternoon, remaining cloudy until sunny spells occur at 2pm. However, light rain is then set to hit from 4pm onward. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. Light rain will continue to hit until around 7pm. The temperature overnight will dip to 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see temperatures plummet, with a daytime temperature of 4C and an overnight temperature of -1C.

Friday to Sunday will see a maximum temperature of 4C, with a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 20 Jan to Tuesday 29 Jan said: “Sunday will be cold across the UK, but for many it will be dry; brightest in the southeast.

“Some light rain or sleet is possible in the southwest at first; then a band of rain, sleet and snow is likely to spread across the northwest later, moving erratically southeast.

“Overnight frost and freezing fog patches are likely overnight into Monday. Cold weather is likely to continue through mid-week.”