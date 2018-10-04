Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

The weather in Preston is set to be rainy today as forecasters predict light and heavy showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be rainy today as forecasters predict light and heavy showers throughout the day

This morning is set to see continuous rain, with temperatures reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

The rain will become heavier at 12pm, before returning to lighter but continuous showers at 3pm. Temperatures will remain at 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see light rain, before easing and turning to cloud at around 6pm. Temperatures will become chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see cloud and rain, with showers set to hit from early morning. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 10-12C. Saturday will see a mixture of heavy rain, cloud and sun. However, the rain is set to cease by Sunday, with the day set be cloudy instead.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.