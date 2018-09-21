Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston but this is when it will stop

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a mixture of light and heavy rain, with some small sunny intervals.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a mixture of light and heavy rain, with some small sunny intervals

This morning will see a mixture of heavy and light rain, accompanied by strong winds. The temperature will reach 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Rain is set to continue this afternoon, with it becoming heavier at 1pm before easing to lighter showers again. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see rain continue, becoming heavier at 5pm before easing slightly and then stopping just after 9pm tonight. Temperatures will have begun to cool by this time, continuing to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast, with a small shower forecast at around 1pm. Maximum temperature of 13C.

However, rain will hit Preston throughout most of the day on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 12C. Rain is set to cease early evening, with Monday then seeing the sun return and a peak temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.