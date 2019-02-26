Preston weather forecast: Glorious sunshine but this is when temperatures will dip

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the day.

But temperatures are set to dip as the week progresses.

The weather is set to be bright today, with sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be bright, with sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be bright, with the temperature increasing to its peak of 17C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be clear and dry, with the temperature dipping to 9C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar, with sunshine throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Thursday will see light rain and cloud throughout most of the day, with the temperature dipping to 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 2 March to Monday 11 March said: “Wet and windy weather is likely to move in from the Atlantic during Saturday and continue for many on Sunday.

“The heaviest rain will be in the west, and the best of the drier spells will be in the east. Gales are likely in Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

“Spells of wet and windy weather are likely to continue through next week, interspersed with some drier, brighter periods.

“Further strong winds and gales are likely in exposed areas, particularly in the northwest.

“Temperatures will be around normal for the start of spring, though they will be lower than the mild or warm weather that many of us have had recently. On high ground in the north, it may be cold enough for some snow to fall.”