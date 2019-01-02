Preston weather forecast: Frosty conditions as temperatures plummet below freezing

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, reaching -1C overnight.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see some sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 3C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 1C by 5pm. The temperature overnight will dip to -1C.

According to the Met Office, tonight in the North West “a sharp frost will form, with the risk of some freezing fog patches.”

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells, with a maximum temperature of just 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead into January, “The second week of the the New Year starts mainly settled,” according to the Met Office.

“Most places look to be dry with sunny spells after frosty starts, although some fog patches may be slow to clear.

“The far north and northwest may be cloudier with some drizzle over the hills, with these conditions perhaps spreading to eastern areas.”