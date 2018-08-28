Preston weather forecast: Dull day but this is when the sun will return

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston this morning is set to be cloudy, with temperatures increasing to around 17C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be similar to the start of the day, with it becoming less overcast towards late afternoon, but with temperatures remaining at 17C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Again, this evening will continue to see dull skies with temperatures of around 16C. Temperatures will then begin to slowly dip at around 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

The good news is that tomorrow in Preston is set to be a lot brighter, with sunny spells throughout the day and bursts of pure sunshine late afternoon. However, some light showers are expected during the morning. The temperature will be around 16C and will reach its peak in the afternoon.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of this week is set to see sunny spells, periods of clouds and temperatures of around 19C, with the weekend climbing to temperatures of around 21C.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.