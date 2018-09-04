Preston weather forecast: Dull and cloudy but this is when the sun will return

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a dull as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day, with some small sunny spells.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be overcast, with a temperature of around 14C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be dull and cloudy, with temperatures of around 17C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The sun is set to make an appearance at around 5pm, with a small period of sunshine. The temperature will still be around 17C, before they then begin to slowly dip further into the evening.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be a lot brighter, with bursts of pure sunshine and sunny spells throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 14-17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.