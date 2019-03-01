Preston weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when rain could spoil plans

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be dull, with cloud throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be mainly cloudy, with some small sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then be clear and dry, with the temperature dipping to 8C by 8pm and remaining so throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Rain could spoil plans tomorrow, with a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout most of the day, interspersed with some small periods of sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 5 March to Thursday 14 March said: “Sunny spells and blustery showers are likely on Tuesday. Showers could be locally heavy with hail and thunder, and snow over northern hills.

“The best of any drier weather will probably be in the east. Spells of wet and windy weather are likely to continue through the rest of the week, interspersed with some drier, brighter periods.

“Further strong winds and gales are likely in exposed areas, particularly in the northwest.

“Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal for the start of spring, perhaps temporarily milder as weather fronts move across.

“On high ground in the north, it may be cold enough for some snow to fall, and there is the continued threat of overnight frosts where skies clear.”