Preston weather forecast: Cloudy day and light showers as temperatures continue to climb

The weather is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud and light rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 9C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Light rain will from 1pm until around 2pm, with the rest of the day remaining cloudy. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, with light rain set to hit from 6pm until around 8pm. The temperature will be 9C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 23 March to Monday 1 April said: “Confidence is low for this weekend, but it looks sunny for many, once patchy rain in the south clears.

“There will be some blustery showers in the northwest though, with the risk of gales in the far north.

“Through the latter stages of March, we will see a good deal of dry weather across central and southeastern parts of the UK, with bright or sunny spells.

“It will be more changeable across the northwest, with rain and strong winds from time to time.”