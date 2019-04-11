Preston weather forecast: Bursts of pure sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see mostly bright sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will remain sunny, before becoming cloudier from 3pm onwards. The temperature will climb to its peak of 10C by 3pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be overcast, but dry. The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm.Overnight temperature of 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout most of the day, with the chance of small bursts of sunshine early morning. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 15 April to Wednesday 24 April said: “There is reasonably high confidence in the general trend next week.

“Monday looks mostly dry with some sunshine, although temperatures will be below average with a cold east to southeasterly wind. Rain may edge in across the far west and southwest.

“From Tuesday to Thursday the weather is generally likely to become more changeable from the south and southwest, with most areas seeing some rain.

“However, the far north could stay drier and brighter. Temperatures should rise to average, turning locally rather warm in the south and west.”