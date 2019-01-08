Preston weather forecast: Brighter day but temperatures plummet

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be a lot cooler than of late.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be chilly, with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon Preston will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 6C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. The temperature overnight will be 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be less sunny, with a mixture of some small sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 4C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 12 Jan to Monday 21 Jan explains that “It will probably turn more unsettled in the north during the weekend, with heavy rain and strong winds, followed by showers, these possibly turning wintry over higher ground.

“Elsewhere, mostly cloudy with perhaps some brighter spells to the lee of high ground.

“Windier for many, with the risk of coastal gales in the north.

“There is a trend towards more changeable conditions during next week, with spells of rain followed by colder and showery conditions, possibly turning to snow on northern hills.”