Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is how long it will last

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 5C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see bright sunshine throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C. However, Sunday will be cloudy throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C.



What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 April to Thursday 25 April said: “Central and eastern areas will be largely dry to start the period, with some bright or sunny spells likely.

“In the west and southwest however, it will be cloudier initially, with some rain or scattered showers at times, and they could be accompanied by strong winds.

“Temperatures should rise to average occasionally, and they could turn locally rather warm in the south and east.”