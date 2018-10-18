Preston weather forecast: Bright sunshine but temperatures plummet

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict bright sunshine throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be considerably cooler today, with a peak of 12C and a minimum temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be sunny, with sunshine forecast throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon is set to be similar, with bright skies forecast throughout the afternoon. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 12C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The sunshine will disappear from early evening onwards and temperatures will begin to cool, dipping to 9C by 7pm. Overnight, temperatures will cool to just 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be less sunny but slightly warmer, with mostly cloud and a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Saturday and Sunday will then see mostly rain, with a temperature of 14/15C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.