Preston weather forecast: Bonfire Night in Preston looks set to be dry and cloudy

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see some sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, before becoming cloudier mid-afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then continue to be cloudy, but Bonfire Night will remain dry throughout the evening, with a temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout most of the day. However, it will be slightly warmer with a temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, “Following the mild but rather unsettled weather pattern during the first half of November, there is an increasing likelihood of drier conditions becoming established across the British Isles for the last two weeks, and into the start of December,” according to the Met Office.

“Outbreaks of rain look set to become more confined to parts of the north and northwest, and even here tending to ease.

“With longer spells of settled weather developing frost and fog are more likely to form overnight. These could be slow to clear during the daytime, given the time of year.

“A dip in the temperature will also be accompanied by a greater chance of some snow, especially over high ground in the north.”