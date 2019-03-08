Preston weather forecast: Becoming windier as heavy rain continues

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with a mixture of cloud and rain, becoming windier over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be overcast, with the temperature reaching 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Heavy rain will hit from 12pm onwards and continue throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 5pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Heavy rain will turn light by 7pm and ease off completely by around 11pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar, with a mixture of light and heavy rain, cloud and some small periods of sunny spells throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West said: “Largely cloudy on Saturday with outbreaks of rain at times and some hill snow too. Turning very windy with coastal gales possible.”

The Met Office outlook for Sunday to Tuesday also adds: “A windy few days.”

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 12 March to Thursday 21 March said: “Tuesday and Wednesday will be unsettled.

Most likely, rain will be followed by brighter but colder showery conditions. Rain will be heaviest in the north and west and it will be cold enough for snow over northern hills, perhaps even to lower levels here at times.

“It will be windy for all, with gales or severe gales at times. Similar unsettled weather will continue though the rest of the week.

“Temperatures will vary around average for the time of year in the south, but it will stay rather cold overall in the north.”