Preston Vocational Centre's appeal for the Big Give Christmas Challenge

A Preston charity is launching its Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise important project funds.

Community Gateway Association’s charitable subsidiary, Preston Vocational Centre (PVC), has been accepted as one of the beneficiaries of this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge.

This will enable the centre, which delivers hands on construction training courses for pre 16s, post 16s and adults, to run a Festival of Skills Building project throughout the school holidays in 2019.

This project will deliver new, exciting, creative vocational training opportunities for the people of Preston, particularly young people and their families.

The Big Give Christmas Challenge is the UK’s largest online match funding campaign. Charities that are signed up have the chance to double donations made to them. For example, an online donation of £100 is doubled to £200. One donation, twice the impact.

PVC must raise £10,000 in order to access the match funding they have secured. With your support, a potential £20,000 of additional income could be heading their way this Christmas for 2019.

All donations must be made between midday on November 27 and midday on December 4.

Martin Grayston, centre manager at PVC, said: “Please help us to deliver this amazing project and to continue to provide a safe and welcoming environment where young people can build their skills and build their futures.

“Any donation, no matter how small, is greatly appreciated and kindly accepted.

“If you have any further questions please don’t hesitate to contact us here at PVC.”

To make a donation, and learn more about PVC and the Festival of Skills Building project, visit www.prestonvocationalcentre.co.uk