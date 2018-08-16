Preston vape firm set for major expansion

Preston-based IVG Premium E-Liquids has set its sights overseas for further expansion to cater for the growing global demand for its award-winning flavours.

The company plans to open a manufacturing lab and offices in Las Vegas and Hong Kong by the end of 2018.

The company which started in 2016, has grown to quickly become one of the largest UK based e-liquid companies with a turnover of more than £15 million, aiming to double their turnover in the next 12 months.

IVG Premium E-Liquids plans to invest a large amount of its turnover in international expansion. IVG has seen significant workforce increase in the last 12 months, to now employing 110 staff members combined with other group of companies in the United Kingdom, and is currently hiring for various positions in Las Vegas and Hong Kong.

“It’s been an amazing journey for all of us here at IVG however, I strongly believe this is just a start for us. We are excited and determined to take this well-established company to another level,” said Ahsan Bawa, CEO of IVG Premium E-Liquids

Currently serving over 60 countries and 6 continents, IVG Premium E-Liquids plans to expand to over a 100 countries after opening their new international offices.

The global brand has won hearts of millions of vapers around the world by tantalising their taste buds. From Bubblegum Millions to Jam Roly Poly, from Kiwi Kool to Blue Raspberry, there is a flavour ready to satisfy everyone.

Winner of multiple international awards, IVG recently became the first international brand to receive an award in Canada and the first British brand to receive an award in Denmark for its products.

Statistically, IVG dominates the UK and European trade by having a high presence within the vaping market.

IVG is now strengthening its position by pursuing the same presence in the overseas market.