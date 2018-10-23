Preston travel group on the move to new offices

Have your say

The Preston-based Gold Medal Travel Group is heading to larger offices after buying new premises from Lancashire County Council’s economic development company.

Gold Medal Travel Group is currently based at offices at Preston Docks.

The firm will be relocating next year to Lancaster House at Lancashire Business Park, near Leyland.

The new property off Centurion Way is part of the former headquarters of Leyland trucks.

The county council purchased Lancashire Business Park in 1993, through its economic development company Lancashire County Developments (Property) Limited (LCDL).

Coun Tim Ashton, chairman of LCDL, said: “This is great news for Lancashire, as we’ve been able to work with Gold Medal Travel Group, a locally-based company, to find them the right site for their future growth plans.

“They’re already successfully working worldwide, employing hundreds of people, and this move will help them to continue this in the future.”

The move, planned to take place in Spring 2019, will provide them with 50,000 sq ft of office space.

John Bevan, chief executive officer of dnata Travel Europe, owners of Gold Medal Travel, said: “After 18 years at The Trident Centre, the time is right for a new location.

“This will be our signature office, there will be a focus on wellness and it will be kitted out with British materials. We will be as eco-friendly as we can.

“The staff are all very excited and are looking forward to a refreshed and improved working environment.”

LCDL has played an important role in developing and growing the Lancashire economy for a number of years.

The company has an impressive track record of delivering and co-ordinating business support programmes and providing investment finance.