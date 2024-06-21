Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eid celebrations will be held in Preston this weekend with the aim of bringing the Bangladeshi community together.

Over 300 people are expected to attend the Celebrating Eid event on Sunday at Grand Occasions, banquet hall, London Road, Preston, with tickets already sold out.

The event has been organised by Preston Sylhet Bangladeshi Association who formed in May to address the social/educational/spiritual needs of the growing Bangladeshi community.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone A spokesperson for the Association said: “Many families new and old feel isolated from the Bangladeshi community, making the odd acquaintances. “This event of Celebrating Eid has been organised as an initiative to bring this community together for the first time.

“Facilitate networking, celebrate our faith, foster long term friendship and co-operation. “We have had an immense response from the community over 300+ tickets have been sold, mainly families attending.”