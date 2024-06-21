Preston Sylhet Bangladeshi Association to host Eid celebrations this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 300 people are expected to attend the Celebrating Eid event on Sunday at Grand Occasions, banquet hall, London Road, Preston, with tickets already sold out.
The event has been organised by Preston Sylhet Bangladeshi Association who formed in May to address the social/educational/spiritual needs of the growing Bangladeshi community.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone A spokesperson for the Association said: “Many families new and old feel isolated from the Bangladeshi community, making the odd acquaintances. “This event of Celebrating Eid has been organised as an initiative to bring this community together for the first time.
“Facilitate networking, celebrate our faith, foster long term friendship and co-operation. “We have had an immense response from the community over 300+ tickets have been sold, mainly families attending.”
To wish someone well at Eid, you can say "Eid Mubarak", which means "Blessed Eid".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.