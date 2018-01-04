Preston student to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for Think Pacific Foundation

A Preston student is gearing up for a mountain of challenges to support a community project in Fiji.

Sarah Adams, who is in her final year of studying psychology at UCLan, will be trekking to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in March, which will be funded by the UCLan travel bursary.

Once that expedition is complete, the 22-year-old from Fulwood will also be climb Mount Snowdon in April.

All funds raised through sponsorship will go towards Think Pacific Foundation, a charity organisation which builds schools, improves sanitation and provides education and sports programmes for children living in hardship in Fiji.

Sarah, who also works part time at Northwood Estate Agents in Preston, said: “This is the first time I have done anything like this and I am very excited.

“During my one-month project I will be working in a remote village, where one third of children grow up in poverty and more than 200 schools were damaged during Cyclone Winston in February 2016.

“I will be volunteering to deliver a government-backed programme to inspire children living in hardship. I will also donate vital school and sports resources to enable our good work to continue.

“I will be staying with a Fijian family, living in their home.

“I enjoy helping people which is why this project is so important to me. I’m also very physically active and adventurous. At the end of last year I lost around 40 pounds and now workout at least four times a week.

“I also volunteer for the Samaritans, as a listener on the phones and responding to incoming emails.

“I want to prove to myself and people around me that it’s never too late to change paths, and achieve as much as you can out of your life.”

To support Sarah visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarahtofiji