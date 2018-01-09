Preston store’s eye-catching glass pyramid to be demolished

A popular city home and garden store is to lose its recognisable pyramid in a revamp that will include a new café.

The plans for The Range outlet at the Queen Street retail park have been given the green light by the town hall.

The changes are part of a wider development plan at the location with a bid to establish new units elsewhere on the park going before the planning committee later this week.

Included in The Range’s revamp is an extension of 961 square metres, a relocation of its garden centre facilities and an ancillary café, according to design documents.

The unit’s eye-catching glass pyramid will be demolished, with its more conventional roof replacement offering “greater visual interest” at one of the “city’s gateways.”

The Range inherited the pyramid (pictured) from Homebase, the previous occupants of the retail unit.

Elected members will deliberate on the wider plans for the new units on Thursday. Local authority officers have recommended the application for outline approval should be passed but it requires a thumbs up from the planning committee.

The makeover for The Range was given the green light through a delegated decision without going before councillors. An officer’s report reads: “The proposed extension to The Range would incorporate glazed frontages to Queen Street and London Road...and would enhance the presentation of the site, at a gateway location. Overall, the proposed scheme is considered to represent a high quality development.”