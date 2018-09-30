Preston shows its rainbow Pride

LGBT people and their supports showed their pride at Preston Flag Market.

Hundreds of people took part in the celebrations on Saturday, which focused on the achievements of women to commemorate since 100 years since Parliament passed a law which allowed the first women to vote for the first time.

Preston Pride. Nicola Parker-Thompson and Ali Parker-Thompson with Elly Swarbrick, 9 and Amy Swarbrick, 13.

Louise Harrison, of outreach group Urpotential, said: “There has been lots of stalls, entertainment and stormtroopers dancing. There’s Lancashire LGBT and the police promoting hate crime awareness and how to report it.

“There seems to be a good atmosphere with a bit of a buzz.

“Especially for young people, it’s about getting out and seeing there’s a community around them and feeling a part of something, and they are not on their own. They are metting new people they woudln’t normally meet or wouldn’t get the chance to meet.”

Preston Pride. Jasmine Howell and Suad Odowa.

Preston Pride. Smashby performs.