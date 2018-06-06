Preston Seventh-Day Adventist Church heritage event to celebrate £1m renovation

Members of Preston Seventh-Day Adventist Church marked the culmination of its £1m renovation through a heritage celebratory launch.

Read related stories: /celebration-to-mark-opening-of-new-church-1-8562977 and /church-group-keeps-the-faith-1-8804457

The renovation included the replacement of the ornate west leaded window; replacement of the north spire and renovation of the church roof.

Pathfinders

Carol Love, organiser, said: “The work has been a massive undertaking and we are grateful to the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Historic England for its funding and support with these projects. Members also raised in excess of £100,000.

“As part of the latest phase of works, we wanted to engage with the local community in celebrating the heritage of the Grade II listed church building. We are grateful to the Preston community who have come forward to share with us their knowledge and experiences about this building on Grimshaw Street.”

The celebration included a drum corps and flags presentation by the Preston Seventh-day Adventist Pathfinders, musical items and a presentation of a World War Memorial booklet. The Mayor of Preston, Coun Trevor Hart, also unveiled a mural on the history of the various denominations that built and used the church. This was drawn by Christine Andrews of Dream Jar Design.

Presentation of flowers to Preston Mayor and Mayoress

Zion singers

Drama by Lily Chiumia