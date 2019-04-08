Preston set to be hotter than Athens as temperatures rise

The weather in Preston today is set to be brighter and warmer than of late, reaching temperatures hotter than those in Athens.

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 14C by 12pm.

Athens will see thundery showers during the morning, with its peak temperature of 15C throughout.

Preston is then set to continue to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout the afternoon. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 16C by 4pm.

In contrast, Athens will see heavy rain throughout the afternoon, with the temperature decreasing as the day progresses.

Sunshine will continue into the early evening in Preston, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the night. The temperature will dip to 9C by 9pm, with an overnight temperature of 6C.

Rain will ease off completely by around 8pm in Athens, remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening, with an overnight temperature of 10C.

Looking further ahead

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 April to Sunday 21 April said: “Friday will be cold but mostly dry across the north with perhaps a few light showers and some snow flurries, even to lower levels, but with no significant accumulations expected.

“There is a greater chance of rain in the south, but details of this are uncertain and many areas will see some good spells of dry weather developing with some overnight frosts.”