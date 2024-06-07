Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 2,500 people are expected to don their trainers and hightail it up to Moor Park this weekend as Preston gears up for the Race for Life, raising lifesaving funds for Cancer Research UK.

On Saturday June 8, thousands of Prestonians will run, jog, or walk the traditional 10k and 5k routes in the city’s Moor Park in memory of loved ones lost, to celebrate survivors, and to help fund the crucial treatments of the future.

Then , later in the afternoon, hundreds of adults and children will then take on Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered 5k obstacle course including mud pits and inflatable slides.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research, enabling scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer.

Entries are still open for Race for Life events across the region and people can sign up to take part or volunteer on the day. Participants are asked to arrive 45 minutes before their event begins to enjoy the energising warm-up and photo opportunities.

At Moor Park on Saturday the 10k kicks the events off at 10am and the 5k and 3k will follow at 11am. Then from 12.30pm Pretty Muddy Kids set off every 15 minutes with the adults Pretty Muddy events starting from 1.30pm.

To enter Race for Life today go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770. Other local events include:

- Blackburn: Wednesday June 12 - Witton Park (3k, 5k and 10k at 7pm)