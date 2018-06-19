Preston school closes after sudden death of staff member

A school in Preston has been closed as a mark of respect after a member of staff died suddenly.

The staff member, who is understood not to be a member of teaching staff, was taken ill at school yesterday morning.

The staff member, who is understood not to be a member of teaching staff, was taken ill at school yesterday morning.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly later died.

Ambulance services say an Air Ambulance was sent to a medical emergency at Fulwood Academy on Black Bull Lane at around 9.30am on Monday, although the man was taken to hospital by road.

Fulwood Academy was closed for the rest of the Monday and remains closed today.

Principal Stephen Henry said in a statement to the school's website: "Please be advised that the academy will be open at the usual time tomorrow Wednesday, June 20.

"Further information will follow regarding today's closure.

"Thank you for your understanding."

The school has been contacted for comment.