Preston's sikh community brings back its free community kitchen - including details of where it is popping up in the city

Preston’s selfless Sikh community is once again bringing its free community kitchen into the heart of the city.

The Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Langar Seva 2018 is returning to Preston city centre on the last Sunday of every month, until the end of the year, as part of its annual efforts to end hunger, especially among the vulnerable in the community.

A Langar event from 2012

And to launch the initiative, this week sees the arrival of Langar Week in Market Street on Friday and Saturday from 7pm to 8pm and Sunday from 4pm to 6pm.

A spokesman for the organisational team said: “Langar is the term used in Sikhism for the community kitchen in a Gurdwara where a free meal is served to all visitors, without distinction of religion, caste, gender, economic status or ethnicity.”

In Sikhism, the practice of the Langar is believed to have been started by the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the 15th century.

It was designed to uphold equality regardless of religion, caste, colour, creed, age, gender or social status.

This year the Sikh community is also distributing warm clothing including hats, scarves and sleeping bags, in their efforts to help vulnerable people in the upcoming winter months.

The spokesman added: “Preston Sikh Seva Society UK will organise other set ups throughout the year and we do our fortnightly walks around Preston city centre during the day and night to inform all.”

The Langar return on October 28, November 25, and December 30, from the Outdoor Market in Earl Street.