Preston's RSPCA gears up to reopen

An animal rescue centre in Preston will reopen to the public.

The RSPCA Preston and District Branch Animal Centre closed in December 2017 so that improvements could be made.

The dogs, cats and rabbits which were being cared for at the city’s RSPCA at the time were transferred to the charity’s other animal centres.

RSPCA regional operations manager for the North West Anne Corbishley said: “We’re very excited to be able to re-open the centre to the public.

“It has taken a while but we’ve done a lot of work at the centre to ensure that we can deliver high standards of care to our animals.

“This includes new ventilation in the cattery and new fencing around the dog exercise paddocks.

“We are really proud of the improvements that have been made.

“Not all of the accommodation at the centre will return to use straight away but over the next few weeks 14 kennels and 12 cat pens will re-open.”

Anne added: “We’re very grateful for the support we’ve continued to receive during this difficult period.

“People have continued to donate to the branch, and these donations have allowed us to continue to help animals in need in the area even though the centre itself has been closed.”

New animal centre manager Mark Allen said: “We can’t wait to re-open the centre and I would encourage anyone interested in adopting a cat or a dog to come and visit us.”

The RSPCA Preston will reopen on Sunday, March 10.