Preston's RSPCA Centre to reopen on Sunday

The RSPCA's Preston and District Branch Animal Centre is to re-open to the public this weekend.

The centre in Longridge Road, which has been shut for 16 months, will open its doors from 11am until 3pm on Sunday and then be open six days a week.

RSPCA Regional Operations Manager for the North West, Anne Corbishley, said: “We’re very excited to re-open the centre to the public.

“We’ve had a lot of support whilst the centre has been closed, which has enabled us to continue doing some great animal welfare work during that time, and we hope to see some friendly faces on Sunday.

“The first couple of animals will be available to meet potential new owners too so if you are thinking of adopting a dog or a cat please get in touch or come along.”

From Sunday onwards the centre will be open between 11am and 3.30pm every day except Tuesday.

It closed in December 2017 so improvements could be made. The dogs, cats and rabbits being cared for there at the time were transferred to other RSPCA animal centres.

Among the work carried out was the installation of new ventilation in the cattery and new fencing around the dog exercise paddocks.

Over the next few weeks, 14 kennels and 12 cat pens will re-open.