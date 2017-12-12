Preston's RSPCA animal centre remains closed to the public

A Preston animal shelter remains closed as a national charity probes concerns over how the facility was being run.

READ MORE: Shock as Preston RSPCA pet shelter is shut down

The RSPCA centre in Ribbleton (pictured) was shutdown last week although specific details as to why are yet to be released.

Animals on site have been moved to centres in Blackpool and Southport.

A spokesperson for the charity confirmed the unit remains closed and referred back to a previous statement.

The RSPCA said: “The animal centre is not taking in any animals at the moment and will be temporarily closed to the public to address concerns that the operation of the centre was not meeting the normal high standards we would expect.

“The branch, supported by national society staff, is working to reopen the centre in the near future.”

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “We have not been made aware (of the closure).

“As this appears to be a temporary closure we will not be contacting the charity at this time. However, we would expect trustees to notify us of any significant compliance issue affecting the operation of their charity or its reputation such as a fraud, theft, or the permanent closure of services.”