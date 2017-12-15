Preston’s newest bar and club unveiled

Preston’s newest bar and club is being unveiled to the public this week.

Preston’s newest bar and club is being unveiled to the public this week.

Placebo in Friargate is holding a series of launch nights.

Its official grand opening is tonight – but revellers have already had a sneak preview.

And the operators can’t wait to get into full swing.

After opening their doors on Wednesday night, a spokesman said: “It was great ..we are gearing up for a huge weekend!”

The venue, formerly Macs Bar, is now under new ownership in the form of LA Leisure Preston Ltd.

Macs shut earlier this yearafter six years as a fixture on the city’s social scene.

In its former guise, the police took issue with it and at one stage, its licence was withdrawn.

It finally shut its doors in September.

The venue has now been given a total makeover, with the new owners promising a funky, cool and different vibe.

Placebo will operate as a coffee bar by day and a club at night.

As well as new funky decor, it has new features including a VIP room available to hire, a new prosecco bar, and booths.

The operators are also planning on featuring different styles of music for different nights.

This will include funky house, R’n’B, old skool house and more.

The grand opening tonight features special guest DJs Claudio Bellusci and Gianni who have been on the line-ups of major events like S2S/Bassjam/Retro andHistory of House.

DJs Haydon Eccles and Ryan Broad will also be appearing this weekend.