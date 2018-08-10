Preston's Harris Museum tries again to win lottery funding - with councils' support

Preston’s Harris Museum will once again seek to secure a multi-million pound grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) as part of a plan to redevelop the building.

A bid was made back in 2016, but was unsuccessful.

Now, Lancashire County Council and Preston City Council have each agreed to contribute £1m towards a new application, which is due to be submitted next week.

The bid - for £4.5m out of a total project cost of £10.5m - needs to demonstrate a “significant contribution” from the public sector.

The two local authorities joined together to form the “Re-imaging the Harris” project in 2015. Lancashire County Council agreed its share of the cash at a meeting of the authority’s cabinet.

Member for Cultural Services, Peter Buckley thanked the team behind the bid and said he “hoped for a successful outcome this time”.

Other potential funding sources include Arts Council England, as well as local fundraising - which has a target of over £800,000.

According to a report presented to Lancashire County Council’s cabinet, the 2016 bid received “favourable feedback” from the HLF. That application was for over £10m, but this year’s round of allocations does not include so-called “major batch” bids - meaning there is less money on offer.

Lancashire County Council’s contribution - if the HLF money and other funding is secured - will come from additional borrowing.

Members were told that the project should improve the operational efficiency of the building and its services. County hall leases 40 percent of space in the Harris to house the largest of the authority’s libraries.

The HLF has advised that the bid must be “transformational” in order to stand a chance of success.

The project aims to “utilise the unique opportunities provided by the Harris, as an iconic Grade 1 listed building and civic focal point for the city, housing a library, museum and art gallery”, the cabinet report said.