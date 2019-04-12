Preston's Harris museum and art gallery could see fire alarm system overhauled

Preston’s city centre museum and art gallery could see its fire alarm system replaced.

It comes as a report to Preston City Council related that the alarm system in the Harris building has had a series of breakdowns.

The proposals will come to a Cabinet meeting at Town Hall on Wednesday.

Councillors will decide on whether or not to commit £99,900 to the new fire alarm system.

A from the city council report states: “Over recent years, however, a number of components of the system have failed and, with ever increasing frequency, are being found to be no longer in production.”