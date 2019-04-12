Preston's Harris museum and art gallery could see fire alarm system overhauled

Have your say

Preston’s city centre museum and art gallery could see its fire alarm system replaced.

It comes as a report to Preston City Council related that the alarm system in the Harris building has had a series of breakdowns.

The proposals will come to a Cabinet meeting at Town Hall on Wednesday.

Councillors will decide on whether or not to commit £99,900 to the new fire alarm system.

A from the city council report states: “Over recent years, however, a number of components of the system have failed and, with ever increasing frequency, are being found to be no longer in production.”