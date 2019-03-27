Preston's Eldon Primary School launches its own television station

Lights,camera action.

Youngsters at a city primary school are channelling their media skills at a new level.

Eldon Primary has set up its own television station, making pupils the focus of the Preston school’s new venture.

The Plungington school has already won national acclaim for it’s innovative teaching and recently starred in a Times Education video.

Now, staff have enlisted the support of documentary maker Yasmin Alabasi, who is a parent of pupil at the school.

Headteacher Azra Butt said: “ We use film to evaluate teaching and learning in school.

Both children and teachers have had great experiences of being both in front of the camera and behind it.

We have struck gold with one of our parents who happens to be a ‘film director’.

She added Yasmin had give up her time to help set up the station, which received an official launch at a blue carpet event for parents.

Azra said: “She has helped us to put together a series of video clips which capture school life and learning at Eldon.

“It’s the start of an amazing journey where we will be celebrating the fabulous learning that goes on in school and also will be in the privileged position to be able to share this with our parents and the wider community through our website and twitter feed.”

The proud headteacher added: “Our children have enjoyed watching themselves on the ‘big screen’ and have felt very proud of their achievements.”

Parents have been invited into school to watch the clips and have commented on their fabulous content and how they have provided an insight into lessons and learning .