Preston's double boost to help the homeless

Preston has been handed a double boost – including a significant cash windfall – to help tackle the city’s ongoing homelessness problem.

The town hall will receive £130k from central government over the next two years meaning a new team of officers can be employed.

In addition to the financial help, the council has been unveiled as a member of the Making Every Adult Matter (MEAM) coalition.

It means officers will be able to co-ordinate their approach with fellow local authorities, services and charities across the country to tackle the root causes of homelessness.

Cabinet member Coun Matthew Brown said: “We’re extremely delighted to be included in this initiative, backed by the Big Lottery Fund.

“The Making Every Adult Matter approach enables us to develop a new way of working with some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable adults in Preston.

"We will be able to work alongside other agencies with a co-designed service and have an impact on preventing and relieving homelessness in the city.”

The funds, part of the flexible homelessness support grant from the Department for Communities and Local Government, will be ring-fenced and split over the next two years.

However, the cash can be spent “flexibly” meaning local authority bosses can spread it over more than the two year period, according to a council report.

The MEAM approach sees authorities contributing to a case management system so vulnerable adults receive tailored assistance.

