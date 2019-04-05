Preston's College is in running for a clutch of awards

Staff and pupils at a Preston college are ending the term on a high note after being nominated for a clutch of top education industry awards.

Preston’s College has been shortlisted for eight Educate North Awards, including three Teaching Excellence Awards and the prestigious FE College of the Year title.

Bosses at the St Vincent’s Road campus say the nominations reflect an extensive programme of change att he college, which has had a major impact on the learner experience through substantial improvements in teaching, learning and assessment.

The nominations range from Further Education College of the Year to social mobility award and Student Experience Award.

Three tutors, Rachael Hall and John-Mark Reid ( both performing arts) and Zac Wilkinson, lecturer in trowel applications and school links are alsoup for teaching excellence awards.

The college’s principal and chief executive Dr Lis Smith, said: “This is a fabulous achievement, to see so many different areas of the college being shortlisted for an award, from our employer collaborations and the ESOL provision.

“I’m particularly proud that our work in social mobility, which is about empowering all backgrounds and abilities through learning, has been recognised.

“I’d like to thank the entire team for their hard work and dedication and I hope we can bring back some trophies.”

A spokesman added “ This focus on excellence extends to learners who are encouraged to aim for achievement ‘beyond expectation’ and the College’s classroom-based learning results now rank in the top ten providers nationally. “

The college has also strengthened its partnerships through the Central Lancashire Construction Skills Hub alongside leading businesses including Leyland Trucks, ensuring the current courses meet the skills needs of local employers.

The shortlisted awards are:

Further Education College of the Year, Business/Industry collaboration; Social Mobility Award – HE / FE Sector – 14-16 Alternative Provision; Business Collaboration an Partnerships Award; Student Experience Award and three Teaching Excellence Awards.

The winners will be announced later this month.