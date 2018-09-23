Preston's Charlotte has the X Factor

Preston singer Charlotte Lily has successfully made it through the auditions of TV's X Factor.

The student and "cat mum" performed an acoustic version of Village People's hit YMCA .

She won praise from the judges in front of a massive audience at the Wembley Arena and made it though to the next stages.

She said after the programme aired last night: "​I sang a country song before YMCA at my audition, unfortunately there was not enough time to show it on TV.

"Sometimes you have to sing something unexpected to be noticed which was why YMCA was on the list! "

She admitted on social media that she was nervous before watching the TV broadcast.

Charlotte said today: "It was so fun. It was a dream come true playing at Wembley."