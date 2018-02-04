Preston's Big Day Out Festival is 'cancelled'

The Big Day Out Festival, which was due to come to Preston for the first time this summer, has been cancelled, according to a statement posted on an online ticket website.

'Poor ticket sales' have been blamed for the decision which comes less than two months after organisers confirmed plans to bring the event to the city.

The Big Day Out Festival has run successfully in Maidstone in previous years and is also staging an event in Hemel Hempstead in July. Both events are still going ahead.

However, a statement on ticket website Skiddle says: "Unfortunately, due to poor ticket sales, we have been forced to cancel (Big Day Out Preston)."

No acts had been confirmed for the 'family-friendly' event, which was due to take place on August 11 at Moor Park.

Speaking in December, as details of the planned festival were announced, organisers told the Post: “We are firm believers in giving children the opportunity to partake in a number of new experiences that they may not have access to in mainstream education, which is something that we want to bring to Preston.”

The organisers have been contacted for comment.