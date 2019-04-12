Preston's Archbishop Temple High School head will take over the reins at Ripley St Thomas CE Academy in Lancaster

The headteacher at a popular Preston high school is leaving to take up a post at a school more than twice the size.

Gill Jackson broke the news of her pending departure from Archbishop Temple CE High in the end of term newsletter yesterday as staff and pupils broke up for the Easter holidays.

She was this week appointed to the job of principal at Ripley St Thomas’s CE Academy in Lancaster.

With 1,800 pupils including a sixth form, it is much bigger than the 750 pupil Fulwood school.

Before taking on her first headship at Archbishop Temple she was deputy headteacher at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School.

In her message to parents she said: “Ripley is a school I have close connections with, as it was where my son went.”

Mrs Jackson added: “While I am excited about a new role, I am not looking forward to saying goodbye to everyone at Archbishop Temple School, and wish I could be a part of both schools.

“I will be working with the diocese and our governors to find a new headteacher for Archbishop Temple School, who, I am sure, will be able to further develop the excellent education we offer our children.”

Her departure comes as the St Vincent’s Road School was appointed one of only nine modern language hubs in the country- and the only one in the North West, by the Department for Education.

Archbishop Temple regularly features at the top of the national league tables and is a lead school within the Preston Teaching Schools Alliance.